Park Eun-bin adapts to her new job in teaser for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

ENA has shared the latest teaser for its forthcoming K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, starring Park Eun-bin.

Park Eun-bin (The King’s Affection) stars as Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s titular character Woo Young-woo, a brilliant young lawyer with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The lawyer soon forms a meaningful connection with colleague Lee Jun-ho, played by Kang Tae-oh (Run On), which opens new and unfamiliar feelings for Woo as the duo work to solve different cases.

The new visual for the series runs us through Young-woo’s attempts at adjusting to her new job at a law firm, lending some insight into how she navigates her work on the cases she’s assigned, and how she interacts with and eventually opens up to her fellow colleagues, including Jun-ho.

Advertisement

Directed by Yoo In-sik of Dr. Romantic and Vagabond fame, and written by Innocent Witness writer Moon Ji-won, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is due to premiere its first episode on both South Korean streaming service ENA and on Netflix in selected regions on June 29 at 9pm KST.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s supporting casts also includes What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’s Kang Ki-young, Love All Play’s Jeon Bae-su, Snowdrop’s Baek Ji-won, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations‘ Jin Kyung and more.

In other K-drama news, South Korean streaming platform TVING has unveiled the first glimpse into its upcoming romance original series To The X Who Doesn’t Love Me, starring NCT’s Doyoung and A Business Proposal actress Han Ji-hyo. The new series tells the story of a magical notebook with the power to make one fall in love with another person for a month, and is slated to exclusively premiere its first episode through TVING on July 14.