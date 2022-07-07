‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ to be adapted into a webtoon

K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo is set to be adapted into a webcomic series.

South Korean media company ASTORY has announced that it will be producing a 60-episode webtoon adaptation of the ongoing K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, per The Korea Times. According to ASTORY, the webcomic will be made available for global readers in four languages – Korean, English, Japanese and Mandarin.

According to The Korea Herald, the upcoming webcomic series will be written by popular web novelist Yuil and illustrated by Hwa Um-jo. However, other details about the upcoming webtoon, include platforms and its release date, will be announced by ASTORY at a later stage.

Advertisement

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is the latest Korean drama series to be adapted as a web comic, following other popular series such as Our Beloved Summer, Healer, Bad Guys, Signal and more.

In the original K-drama, Park Eun-bin (The King’s Affection) stars as Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s titular character Woo Young-woo, a brilliant young lawyer with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The lawyer soon forms a meaningful connection with colleague Lee Jun-ho, played by Kang Tae-oh (Run On), which opens new and unfamiliar feelings for Woo as the duo work to solve different cases.

Directed by Yoo In-sik of Dr. Romantic and Vagabond fame, and written by Innocent Witness writer Moon Ji-won, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is currently streaming on both South Korean streaming platform ENA as well as on Netflix in select regions, with new episodes available every Wednesday and Thursday.

In other news, BTS’ V, Peakboy, Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik – known collectively as the Wooga Squad – are set to star in a brand new In The Soop spin-off travel reality series, titled In The Soop: Friendcation. The series will land on Disney+ in select regions on July 22.