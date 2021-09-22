‘Family Guy’ shares COVID-19 vaccine PSA video

Family Guy has shared a PSA video explaining how the COVID-19 vaccine works – check it out below.

The video sees Peter Griffin hesitating about getting vaccinated in his doctor’s office, which leads Stewie and Brian to explain to him how the science works.

“Vaccines protect us from illnesses by activating our immune response without the danger of actual infection, thereby training the body to fight off the real thing. Some of the COVID vaccines work by exposing your immune system to proteins, which resemble the spike proteins of the virus but cannot infect you,” Stewie says.

Watch the full video here:

“We were proud to work with some of the nation’s leading immunologists and epidemiologists on this PSA. And while we never understood a single note they gave us, we took them all,” said Family Guy executive producers and showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin in a statement obtained by Variety.

The PSA video was written by Seth MacFarlane, who also voices all the characters, as well as several scientists and epidemiologists.

Earlier this year, MacFarlane said he regretted keeping the show on Fox, instead of moving to another network in light of the views of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

Last September, Family Guy was renewed for two more seasons by Fox.