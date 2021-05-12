Family of late designer Halston calls Netflix series “an inaccurate, fictionalised account”

The family of Halston has called the forthcoming Netflix series about the late designer “an inaccurate, fictionalised account”.

The limited series, which is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and stars Ewan McGregor as Halston, follows the legendary fashionista’s hedonistic lifestyle in the 1970s and 1980s. It arrives on the streaming platform this Friday (May 14).

In a statement shared on Monday (via PR Newswire), Halston’s family claimed that they had not been consulted by Netflix regarding the series.

Calling the series “inaccurate” and “fictionalised”, the statement continued: “The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.”

NME has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Five-part miniseries Halston is set to look at the designer’s journey with his name, and the battle he faced when it was threatened to be taken away from him. He died of Aids-related cancer in 1990.

He would do anything to make a name for himself. Ewan McGregor is Halston. May 14 pic.twitter.com/YR9LWYNTPv — Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2021

The supporting cast includes Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

Joining Murphy as executive producers on the series are Ian Brennan, Sharr White, Christine Vachon, Eric Kovtun and McGregor. Halston will be directed by Daniel Minahan, who is also a producer on the project.

Murphy most recently released One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series Ratched, and screen adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom.

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor has recalled Noel Gallagher’s joke claim that he gave the actor his “first lightsaber training” for Star Wars.

Jimmy Kimmel reminded McGregor of the claim on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (May 10) ahead of his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars series on Disney+.

“Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis claims, he said this in an interview, that he did your first lightsaber training with you. Is there any truth to that?,” Kimmel asked McGregor.

The actor replied: “Well, it was Noel Gallagher’s 30th birthday party and he lived quite close to me in London, north London. And I was at his party and then there was a lightsaber fight in his garden very early the next day in the morning.

“But I don’t remember too much instruction. I don’t remember like any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden.”