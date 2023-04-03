Watch a teaser for the Disney+ K-drama ‘Family The Unbreakable Bond’

Disney+ has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series Family: The Unbreakable Bond.

The series will star Bloody Heart‘s Jang Hyuk as Kwon Do-hoon, an undercover agent who works for the National Intelligence Service. In order to keep his identity a secret, he disguises himself as an employee of a trading company.

Kwon keeps his double life a secret from his wife Kang Yoo-ra (played by Jang Na-ra of VIP fame), but unbeknownst to him, she has a secret of her own. However, their lives are thrown into chaos when an suspicious man (Reborn Rich‘s Kim Nam-hee) makes a visit.

The new teaser for Family: The Unbreakable Bond opens with close-up shots of Kwon and Kang, as the phrase “no one can stop them” flash on screen. It the cuts to a wholesome shot of a family picture being taken, before transitioning to the entire family in spy costumes.

Family: The Unbreakable Bond is set to premiere April 17 on Disney+ in select regions, and will also air on the South Korean cable network tvN.

Aside from Jang Hyuk and Jang Na-ra, Family: The Unbreakable Bond will also star Chae Jung-an, Lee Soon-jae, Kim Kang-min, Yoon Sang-jeong and more.

Notably, Family: The Unbreakable Bond is the third television series to be led by Jang Hyuk and Jang Na-ra. The duo previously starred opposite one another in 2014’s You Are My Destiny and 2002’s Successful Story of a Bright Girl.