Fan Bingbing to appear in upcoming K-drama ‘Insider’

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing will be making her debut in a K-drama later this year in JTBC’s upcoming series Insider.

Yesterday (February 21), The Korea Herald reported that television network JTBC had confirmed that the actress had recently wrapped up filming her scenes for the new series. At the time of writing, it is unclear if Fan had only filmed a cameo or if she will be playing a larger role in the drama.

“Though the actor has joined Insider, detailed information about Fan Bingbing’s role is yet to be revealed, as it is closely related with the plot and storyline of the series,” JTBC said in its statement.

The as-yet-unannounced role marks Fan’s second time appearing in a South Korean production after the 2011 war film My Way, and will be her first role in a K-drama series. The actress recently made a comeback to the big screen after four years with the American spy film The 355.

Insider is an upcoming action-thriller drama starring Kang Ha-neul (When the Camellia Blooms) and Lee Yoo-young. Kang will play the character of Kim Yo-han, a judicial trainee who unexpectedly winds up in prison after joining an undercover investigation. Meanwhile, Lee stars as business women Oh Soo-yeon, a successful and wealthy businesswoman.

The series will span 16 episodes and air on JTBC sometime in the first half of 2022. It is helmed by director Min Yeon-hong and screenwriter Moon Man-se.

In other K-drama news, NCT member Doyoung has been casted in TVING’s upcoming romance drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me (literal title) as its male lead. The romance series will revolve around a mysterious notebook that can make one fall in love with another person for a month.