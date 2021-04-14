Fan survey reveals most disappointing TV finales ever

A new survey has revealed the most disappointing TV finales ever, as voted for by fans.

To mark 10 years this week since Game Of Thrones first aired, OnBuy.com asked 1,517 people which TV series’ endings had disappointed them the most, nodding to the HBO show’s controversial finale.

The survey found that 27.3 per cent of viewers said Lost had the most disappointing finale, with Game Of Thrones coming second, as voted for by 25 per cent of respondents.

How I Met Your Mother came third at 17 per cent, with Sherlock, Prison Break and Dexter also featuring among answers.

The study also found that for male fans, Game Of Thrones was crowned the most disappointing finale by 24.6 per cent of respondents.

Meanwhile, HBO recently announced plans for a month-long celebration known as ‘The Iron Anniversary’ to mark the show’s 10th anniversary.

The anniversary will see the launch of a new, interactive Game Of Thrones spotlight page on streaming platform HBO Max containing Easter eggs for long-term fans, as well as “broad introductions” for fans new to the show.

Subscribers to the site will also be able to access 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.

There are currently three new Game Of Thrones spinoff series in the works in addition to the forthcoming House of the Dragon.

The latter is set to start production this month and will land on HBO in 2022.