Fans aren’t happy with ‘Good Omens’ season two cliffhanger

Season two of fantasy comedy series Good Omens wrapped last week on Amazon Prime Video – and the ending has left some fans unhappy.

In the episode the Metatron arrives and offers Aziraphale (Michael Sheen, an angel) Gabriel’s former position and the ability to restore Crowley’s (David Tennant, a demon) status as an angel. Aziraphale tells Crowley that he intends to accept the Metatron’s offer, while Crowley prepares to confess his feelings for Aziraphale.

After asking Crowley to return to Heaven as an angel and work with him, Crowley refuses and instead kisses him. Aziraphale leaves Earth (and Crowley) to go work for Heaven, where the Metatron informs him that his task will be to enact the Second Coming.

Although many fans on social media celebrated the fact that the angel and demon get together, others were left frustrated by the cliffhanger and the pair’s farewell.

“Oh so you guys weren’t joking about the good omens 2 ending lmaooooooo,” wrote one viewer next to a gif of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders threatening to shoot himself.

oh so you guys weren’t joking about the good omens 2 ending lmaooooooo

pic.twitter.com/FLEQTDAI89 — 🗯️ (@W1LDSPACE) August 4, 2023

“Hey aziraphale how many days has it been since neil gaiman took every good omens fans heart and ripped it into a million pieces?” wrote another fan besides a screengrab of Aziraphale holding up a placard with the number ‘7’ written on it.

Elsewhere, someone posted an image from The Simpsons showing bar owner Moe trying to slit a character’s throat. “The Good Omens fandom’s immediate response to Neil Gaiman after the ending of #GoodOmens2, colourised,” the caption read.

The Good Omens fandom’s immediate response to Neil Gaiman after the ending of #GoodOmens2, colourized pic.twitter.com/xuqf8gDb88 — tweedfeather (@tweedfeather) August 6, 2023

Another fan wrote, “there are two types of people after finishing good omens s2” next to an image of Tennant and Sheen looking shocked and saddened in a behind-the-scenes roundtable reading.

“Me after binge watching Season 2 of Good Omens,” wrote another fan alongside a screengrab showing Mathew Baynton in Ghosts, with the line: “I’m going to drown myself in the lake”.

Meanwhile, Tennant recently defended Neil Gaiman’s adaptation of Gaiman and Terry Pratchet’s 1990 novel of the same name from anti-Christian accusations.

In 2019 thousands of Christians signed a petition calling for the show to to be scrapped after the first season – but they addressed it to the wrong people.

More than 20,000 people requested that the TV show was pulled from Netflix’s programming, not realising that the show was made by Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Tennant pushed back against anti-Christian accusations.

“People are very keen to be offended,” he said. “They’re often looking for something to glom on to without possibly really examining what they think they’re complaining about.”

He continued: “It’s not an irreligious show at all. It’s actually very respectful of the structure of that sort of religious belief. The idea that it promotes satanism [is nonsense]. None of the characters from Hell are to be aspired to at all. They’re a dreadful bunch of non-entities.”