Fans react to ‘Fallout’ trailer: “If they hurt Dogmeat, we riot”

The first trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s adaption of the hit Fallout video game series has been shared, with fans stoked to see a familiar face.

Amazon purchased the rights to create a Fallout television show back in 2020, with the project confirmed the same year. Bethesda Game Studios producer and Fallout game director Todd Howard will serve as executive producer for the series, which is set to premiere April 12, 2024.

Over the weekend, Amazon Prime Video shared the first trailer for Fallout, giving fans a first look at a ruined Los Angeles, mutated cockroaches known as Radroches, Ghouls, The Brotherhood Of Steel and Michael Emerson’s currently unknown character. However, the inclusion of a couple of furry friends have got long term fans of the series really excited.

Less than one-minute into the trailer, a German Shepherd dog can be seen devouring a Radroach and later, it appears holding a severed human hand before running away from gunfire. Fans have speculated this creature is a version of Dogmeat, a beloved companion that features in numerous Fallout games.

“Dogmeat holding someone’s severed hand like a chewtoy is a hilariously dark image,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “Honestly Dogmeat devouring a radroach sold me, and then the rest of the trailer happened. I’m so beyond excited,” added another.

However, some fans are already feeling anxious. “I don’t mean to overreact, but if anything happens to Dogmeat I’m going to become the Joker,” said one Reddit user while on X, some fans have promised to “riot” if Dogmeat gets hurt in the show.

Also featured in the trailer is a mutated bear attacking a soldier wearing power armour. The bear is known as Yao Guai in the Fallout games, and its brutal inclusion has also got fans stoked.

“Seeing a soldier being mauled by a Yao Guai is exactly what I want to see out of this series,” wrote one X user with another adding: “I have complete faith in Fallout. This exceeded my expectations significantly, April can’t come fast enough! They even had a Yao Guai.”

The first Fallout game was released back in 1997, with three mainline sequels following alongside a number of spin-offs. The games typically take place in a post-apocalyptic North American city, with survivors of a nuclear war forced to live in specially-designed underground vaults. However, players quickly leave the safety of these bunkers to explore the world.

The official synopsis for Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout reads: “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Rather than a direct adaption of the video games, the tv series will feature an original storyline set 9 years after the events of Fallout 4. Last month, Howard confirmed the storyline would be canon in the Fallout universe