Premiere of K-pop reality show ‘Fantasy Boys’ postponed

MBC has delayed the premiere of its upcoming reality TV competition Fantasy Boys.

Today (March 17), the South Korean television network announced that the premiere of the K-pop programme has been postponed to March 30, from its original start date of March 23.

In a statement to news outlet Newsis, MBC said that the reason for the delay was to better accommodate the show’s simulcast on various streaming and broadcasting networks globally.

Advertisement

“We’ve gotten a lot of requests from global platforms, including American and European platforms,” said a representative of MBC, as translated by Soompi. “We need to work on things like subtitles and translation in order to distribute our content.”

Fantasy Boys will follow 55 trainees from South Korea, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and America competing for a spot on a new K-pop boyband. A music video featuring all 55 contestants was previously released, watch it below.

The upcoming reality TV show will be hosted by TVXQ!‘s Changmin, and will be judged by 2PM‘s Wooyoung, B1A4‘s Jinyoung and WINNER‘s Kang Seung-yoon, alongside returning mentor Soyeon of (G)I-DLE.

Fantasy Boys is also the male version of MBC’s 2021 series My Teenage Girl, which has spawned the girl group CLASS:y. Notably, a scene from the show featuring Soyeon calling out voters had gone viral in December that year.

Soyeon later spoke out about her experience as a mentor on the show during an appearance on Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook, saying: “The moment I made the decision to appear on the show, I decided to become the villain.”