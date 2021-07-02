‘Fargo’ to end with fifth season, says showrunner

The showrunner for Fargo has said the series will end with a fifth instalment.

Noah Hawley said in a new interview that he has ideas for a follow-up to the recently aired fourth season but that a fifth season will be the last.

Asked by Vanity Fair if another season is in the works, Hawley answered: “Yeah, I think so. I don’t have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They’re not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology.”

In March, Hawley spoke more about season five of Fargo. Speaking during an event at the virtual SXSW festival, he said: “It will happen, but I’m not in a place where I’m writing on that yet, but I’m definitely excited to do one on some level.

“I have to store up ten hours of what there is to say, so I have my notepad and keep writings things down,” he added. As for the timeline of a fifth season, Hawley said: “I’ll get to it in the next year.”

Such is the case with every season of the show so far, the setting, premise and cast of the show’s last edition is likely to change. Season one, which had a cast including Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman, was set in Minnesota in 2006. Season two starred Kirsten Dunst and was set in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota in 1979. Season three, which starred Ewan McGregor, was also set in Minnesota but jumped forward to 2010.

The most recent season took viewers back to 1950s Kansas City, with Chris Rock starring as ‘Loy Cannon’, the head of a Black crime syndicate opposite the Faddas, the rival Italian mobsters.

Read NME‘s review recap of the season four finale here.