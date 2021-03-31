‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Lennie James teases “epic” season six finale

Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James has teased the “epic and massive” season six finale.

The actor, who plays Morgan Jones in the AMC spin-off series, spoke about the forthcoming episodes in a virtual panel discussion hosted by SYFY WIRE.

“This finale has real big balls,” James said. “It’s epic and it’s massive, and it is also intimate and it’s tiny – and it all happens over such a short space of time. The entire finale, it’s like it happens over a held breath.”

Advertisement

Jenna Elfman, who plays June Dorie in the show, added: “The entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them.

“That will launch us into season seven in a way that just catapults the story, because every character is going to be profoundly changed by significant experiences they are going to go through, through each of these episodes in the back half.”

Part 6B of Fear the Walking Dead is set to air in the US on April 11, and in the UK on April 12.

An official synopsis reads: “The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family.”

Season six of Fear The Walking Dead has been split into two parts due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic – read the NME review of part one here.