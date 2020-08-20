‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season six poster confirms Morgan’s return

A new image from Fear The Walking Dead confirms the return of Morgan, one of the show’s major characters.

The poster for season six confirms the character will feature in the new episodes following a “very perilous situation” at the end of season five.

Check out the key art below:

Find out how the future plays out on the return of #FearTWD on October 11th. pic.twitter.com/W5HAfM93VV — FearTWD (@FearTWD) August 19, 2020

Lennie James, who plays Morgan, said in a press release, “The cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead are very excited to share this piece of key art with our amazing fans.

“Last season left Morgan in a very perilous situation. We cannot wait for you to discover what happens next to him and the rest of the group in our new season this fall. A truly transformative season that will see all of the gang challenged in ways they haven’t ever been before.”

The synopsis of season six of Fear The Walking Dead points to storylines exploring “what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements.

"Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to 'Just Live' and this season we'll see what that means to each of them," the synopsis continues. "Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world." Season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead will air on October 11.