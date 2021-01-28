‘Fear The Walking Dead’ sets return date for second half of Season 6

Fear The Walking Dead has set a return date to air the second half of season 6.

AMC, the network on which the show airs, today (January 28) announced that the series would return on April 11.

It was also revealed that three new cast members would be joining the show – John Glover, Nick Stahl and Keith Carradine.

The show’s official synopsis read: “As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls.

“The second half of Season 6 reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family.

“New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides.”

It continued: “They discover the meaning of ‘The End Is the Beginning.'”

Back in December, it was revealed that Fear The Walking Dead had been renewed for a seventh season.

The series stars Lennie James in the lead role as Morgan, alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David.

Scott M. Gimple is the show’s executive producer, alongside Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg as showrunners as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.

Reviewing the last season of Fear The Walking Dead, NME said: “The success of this season hinges on how well these separate narratives are eventually weaved together, but there’s little here to inspire confidence.”