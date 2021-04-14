‘Fear The Walking Dead’ star explains why he wanted to leave the show

Fear The Walking Dead star Garret Dillahunt has explained why he wanted to leave the show since season 5.

The actor, who played John Dorie in the AMC spin-off until his character was suddenly killed off in the season 6 mid-season premiere by Virginia’s sister Dakota, has revealed it was his decision.

“I don’t remember exactly when, but it’s something we’d been talking about since season 5,” Dillahunt recently told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

“And then we had a lot of conversations between 5 and 6 about how John would exit. And they came up with this great idea – great, and tragic, and wonderful, and believable in this world for how to get him off the show. And, at the same time, propel the story forward.”

The actor went on to say he will “always cherish” his time playing John on Fear the Walling Dead, and said he was grateful to the show for creating an exit storyline once he had said he wanted to move on.

“I get a little antsy after a while, and I’m not a kid anymore, and I have some things I wanted to do,” he said. “And I’m just fortunate it worked out.”

He added: “I can’t imagine what goes into logistically planning these series. There are so many moving parts, there are so many people involved.

Advertisement

“It’s a feat of almost engineering for these showrunners and [Scott Gimple] and the writers to navigate all the obstacles in general, putting a TV show on, let alone the needs of their actors.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs on AMC.