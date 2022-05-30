Filipino fans of ‘Stranger Things’ react to Ferdinand Marcos ‘cameo’ in season 4

Filipino fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things have taken to social media to note a ‘cameo’ of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in season four part one of the show, which premiered last week.

The politician made an appearance in the form of a Newsweek magazine cover seen during the first episode of the first half of season four, which was released May 27. The Netflix series is set in 1986, the last year that Ferdinand Marcos Sr. served as the Philippines’ president.

The cover shows a different image of Marcos from the issue of the real-life magazine, which ran on March 3, 1986. Both covers share the same headline: “Showdown: The Last Act in Manila”.

Fans have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Marcos’ appearance. Check out some reactions below.

NOT A FERDINAND MARCOS CAMEO??? #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/vPGuAdXcfr — andrea 🧣 | stranger things 4 is OUT (@andreyuhswift) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile on Stranger Things 4 The setting was also in 1986, the time when Marcos Sr., fled to America from the Philippines after the EDSA Revolution. A reminder about our history. Photo CTTO pic.twitter.com/N0H75l5qvE — Stonk Kold #Tumindig (@StunnerSaPinas) May 28, 2022

The fall of Ferdinand Marcos' dictatorship featured on Newsweek's front page, as seen on #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/QQNQbp6Xpb — chi (@chi_saotome) May 27, 2022

Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s appearance in Stranger Things comes just weeks after his son “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. won the recent Philippines election in a landslide victory. He will be inaugurated as the Philippines’ 17th president on June 30.

Several musicians – many of whom had supported opposing candidate Leni Robredo – took to social media to share their thoughts on the election results as they were announced. These include IV of Spades member Zild Benitez, Kiana V, the Itchyworms, Ely Buendia and more.

The first half of season four of Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix. The second half of the season is due for release on July 1. Read NME‘s four-star review of Stranger Things season four, part one here.