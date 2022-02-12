Final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ to premiere in April

It’s been announced that the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul is set to kick off April 18 with a two episode premiere.

Following on from the end of season five in April 2020, the final chapter of the Breaking Bad spin-off will “conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” according to the official synopsis.

The first half of the season features seven episodes. After a short break, the second half of the season (six episodes) will premiere July 11.

The synopsis adds: “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene (Jimmy’s post-Breaking Bad identity, hiding away managing a Cinnabon) as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together,” said Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould.

Earlier this week (February 10) Odenkirk confirmed that the season had wrapped filming. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honoured to have been part of it.”

AMC have also confirmed that three new original short-form series connected to the world of Better Call Saul will debut this spring.

Slippin’ Jimmy, a six-part animated series, follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago, Illinois. Told in the style of classic 70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre — from spaghetti westerns and Buster Keaton to The Exorcist.

Cooper’s Bar, led by Seehorn, is a six-episode digital series that follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo (Mike & Molly) and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighbourhood bar.

The studio has also confirmed the Employee Training Video series will return this summer and teach viewers how to make commercials the Better Call Saul way.

Filming for Better Call Saul‘s sixth season began March 2021 but was halted after Odenkirk suffered a “small heart attack”. Production started back up in September.