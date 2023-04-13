Watch the first trailer for ‘Finland Papa’, starring Kim Bo-ra

A first trailer for the upcoming K-drama series Finland Papa has been released.

The new series will revolve around the customers and employees at a café called Finland Papa, where people in need take on the role of one another’s “fake family” .Lee Yu-ri (played by Kim Bo-ra) takes on a job at the café following tragedies in per personal life, and its there she is reminded of her first love Baek Woo-hyun (Kim Woo-seok).

The new trailer for Finland Papa opens with Yu-ri, who has just lost her grandmother, as she heads to the café for a job interview. After getting the job, she finds out that the place was opened by a mysterious owner, only known to the other employees as “Papa”.

After working at the café for a while, Yu-ri starts to suspect that “Papa” may be someone she once knew – her first love Woo-hyun, who had vowed to always protect her. Watch the full trailer below.

Finland Papa is set to premiere April 29 on the streaming service Viki. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released a teaser for its upcoming original K-drama Black Knight. The series will star Kim Woo-bin as a legendary deliveryman who delivers essential supplies in a dystopian Korea that has been devastated by severe air pollution.

Netflix first teased Black Night easier this year, when it unveiled its full slate of Korean shows and movies for 2023. Also among them were new seasons of hits like 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P.