Finn Wolfhard hints that ‘Stranger Things 5’ could be out in 2025

Finn Wolfhard has suggested that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things may come out in 2025.

The actor, who plays Mike Wheeler, in the Netflix sci-fi series, was replying to fans’ comments on the Internet in a video for GQ. One fan wrote in to say “I can’t believe S5 will be the final season. What’s your favourite BTS [behind the scenes] Stranger Things memory? I hope you all stay friends.”

“I hope we all stay friends too,” Wolfhard began. “I don’t think there’s any way for us not to stay friends because we’re kind of bonded forever, I would say.

Wolfhard went on to say that he believed that he would be 22 by the time Stranger Things 5 lands. As he was born in December 2002, this would likely point to a 2025 release. “I’ll be able to drink with Gaten [Mazarro], Caleb [McLaughlin] and Noah [Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5,” he said. “[You] couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind.”

He did, however, joke that the fifth season might not totally be the last we see of the cast. “I mean, Netflix is gonna want us to come back in 10 years anyways and and do Stranger Things: The Adult Years or whatever. They wanna milk it, people want to see it, and I wanna milk it as well.”

Meanwhile, in an accompanying written GQ interview, Wolfhard commented on his co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, coming out as gay on TikTok a few weeks ago. “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.”

Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, has previously said that she thinks it will be “horrible” to film the series finale. “We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional I’m sure,” Sink told the Today show. “It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible. These kids, this entire cast and crew, it’s family. People say that all the time, but I genuinely mean it.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that the cast of Stranger Things will all receive huge pay increases for the final season.