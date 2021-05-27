Firefly Lane has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The drama series starring Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke debuted on February 3 on the streaming platform, and immediately went to Number 1 on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings.

The series is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah.

Advertisement

A series synopsis shared by Deadline reads: “When unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life – forever inseparable best friends.

“Together they experience 30 years of ups and downs, triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood, but through the decades, their bond remains – until it faces the ultimate test.”

Heigl and Chalke announced the return of season two in a new Netflix video, and answered a number of questions from fans about the first season.

Heigl and Chalke shared a drink over Zoom to celebrate the news, saying that the major question they had been asked from fans was about new episodes.

“We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us it’s going to be worth the wait,” Chalke said. “We promise all of your questions will be answered.”

Advertisement

The release date for Firefly Lane season two has not been set yet.