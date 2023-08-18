First ‘Ahsoka’ reactions dub new ‘Star Wars’ series “a dream come true”

- READ MORE: Who is Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars?
Set for release on the streaming service on August 22, the new series sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Jedi, after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (the character originated from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars).
The upcoming series follows Ahsoka as she wanders through the galaxy in search of the villain Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his voice role from Rebels). Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.
The first two episodes of the series were screened to critics ahead of the show’s official release, and the early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.
“Ahsoka is epic!” tweeted GamesRadar+’s Molly Edwards. “It’s got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh. The first episodes set the scene vividly, with intriguing villains, a complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine, and some awesome lightsaber duels already – I really think we’re in for a treat.”
Collider’s Steve Weintraub was impressed with the show’s action and story, writing: “First two episodes of #Ahsoka are really good. Even if you’ve never seen #Rebels or #clonewars it’s super easy to follow. Impressed with the action & how it’s all story. No side missions or filler. Can’t wait to see episode 3. Wish I could watch future episodes on a movie screen.”
— Molly Edwards (@mollycaroline7) August 18, 2023
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 18, 2023
Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids tweeted: “I enjoyed the first two episodes of #Ahsoka, and the best part about it is that it’s focused on telling one grand story. I’ve never watched the animated shows, so I don’t know the ins and outs of these characters’ backstories, but their dynamics are clear.”
— Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) August 18, 2023
Others highlighted the links to Star Wars Rebels, praising the way the live-action show builds on the animated series and develops the characters further.
“Ahsoka is a DREAM COME TRUE for Star Wars Rebels fans and an exciting reunion for my fav characters in the galaxy,” wrote podcaster Daniel Baptista. “I’ve seen the first 2 episodes and while it trades whimsy for [a] more serious tone, the performances & action are STELLAR. Sabine is perfect. A VERY promising start!”
— Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) August 18, 2023
The first two episodes of Ashoka will debut on Disney+ on August 22.