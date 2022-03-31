First clip of ‘Derry Girls’ season three released as premiere date is confirmed

A first look at Derry Girls season three has been revealed alongside its spring release date.

In the clip, friends Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn) are seen visiting a video rental shop when they discover that Dennis (Paul Mallon), their aggressive local corner shop proprietor, is also working at the store.

Dennis is irked when Clare asks him for a film recommendation, to which he says “no”, and then takes issue with her saying that the gang will just keep “reading” around for ideas of what to rent.

“Bit of a read? This isn’t a fucking library, girls,” Dennis responds before screaming to them all to “Get out!” when it’s put to him by James that the shop is actually a “video library”.

The scene previews the new series of the Channel 4/All 4 comedy series, which will return to screens on April 12.

A press release shared with the first trailer released earlier this month reads: “While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990’s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

“In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to ‘adulthood’.”

Meanwhile, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has responded to a recent reference to the hit sitcom in The Simpsons.

Earlier in March, a Twitter account called Wikisimpsons asked The Simpsons producer Matt Selman whether the appearance of Dairy Girls Ice Cream referenced Dairy Queen or Derry Girls, or both. Selman responded saying the ice cream parlour was intended to reference Derry Girls, to which McGee replied: “I. Am. dead.”