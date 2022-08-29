First images from third and final season of ‘His Dark Materials’ revealed

The first images from the third and final season of His Dark Materials have been shared.

Two stills from the fantasy series posted on its official Twitter account show Lyra (Dafne Keen) and her best friend Will (Amir Wilson) laying side by side. In another image Mary Malone (Simone Kirb), the astrophysicist who is told she must play the role of the serpent for the second Adam and Eve, is pictured with a concerned look on her face.

“All beginnings have endings. Season 3 is coming,” reads the accompanying caption.

Advertisement

His Dark Materials was last on screens in December 2020. In the final episode of season two, viewers saw Dr. Malone gazing at a waterfall while Will had gone to look for a missing Lyra who was lying unconscious inside Mrs. Coulter’s trunk.

All beginnings have endings. Season 3 is coming. #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/wCYPEhEYVv — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) August 26, 2022

The show’s third and final season is based on Philip Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass, the third book in the author’s His Dark Materials trilogy. BBC has yet to confirm an official release date for the season but it’s expected to premiere towards the end of this year.

Meanwhile, James McAvoy, who portrays Lord Asriel in the show, has hinted at a dramatic conclusion to the final series.

Speaking in a video interview on BBC‘s The One Show last summer, co-host Ronan Keating asked McAvoy how the show was progressing.

“Yeah, really good…” the actor said. “What can I tell you? It’s war. At the end of the second season we sort of declare war on the Kingdom of Heaven, so yeah it gets pretty down and dirty, and there’s gonna be a lot of fisticuffs and a lot of explosions and all that stuff.

Advertisement

“But at its heart it’s about a wee girl and a wee boy… and not the adults with the egos.”

His Dark Materials airs on BBC One in the UK and HBO in the US.