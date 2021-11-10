Watch the first trailer for ‘Outrun By Running Man’

Streaming platform Disney+ has shared the first trailer for its upcoming Running Man spin-off, Outrun By Running Man.

On November 9, the platform unveiled an exciting new trailer for its forthcoming original on its official YouTube channel. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 12, the same day the streaming service launches in South Korea.

The new trailer includes familiar faces from Running Man such as Kim Jong-kook, HaHa and Ji Suk-jin. In one scene, original cast member Song Ji-hyo also makes a cameo as a special guest.

Much like the original hit variety series, Outrun By Running Man sees its cast participating in an array of games and challenges testing their wit and agility.

The spin-off is said to provide “new entertainment with unique subjects and upgraded missions that have not been shown before”, per Soompi. News of the Running Man spin-off was first teased early last month, when it was reported that it would be part of a slew of new original series and programmes for the beginning of Disney+ in South Korea.

Among these are the hotly anticipated Snowdrop, a historical romance drama starring Jung Hae-in (D.P) and BLACKPINK singer Jisoo in its lead roles.

Additionally, K-pop idol Kang Daniel is also set to make his acting debut in Rookies, a romantic comedy series set in a police academy. The romantic police comedy will also feature a number of actors in supporting roles, including True Beauty’s Park Yoo-na and Crash Landing On You’s Lee Shin-young.