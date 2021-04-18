Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie worked on The Smiths episode of ‘The Simpsons’

Flight Of The Conchords comedian Bret McKenzie has revealed that he worked on the upcoming Simpsons episode that sends up The Smiths.

The episode, titled Panic On The Streets of Springfield, will reportedly see Lisa get a new imaginary friend – a depressed indie singer from 1980s Britain.

While the show has stopped short of getting Morrissey onboard to voice the character, they will instead be voiced by another prolific British star – Benedict Cumberbatch.

Taking to social media earlier this evening (April 18), McKenzie revealed that he “wrote some 80’s pop songs” for the episode alongside comedy writer Tim Long.

“During the madness of 2020 I worked very remotely on an episode of The Simpsons,” McKenzie wrote on the official Facebook page of Flight Of The Conchords.

“I wrote some 80’s pop songs with my friend Tim Long, woke up at 3am in New Zealand to record the sultry crooning of Benedict Cumberbatch in London and zoomed a few sweet harmonies in LA with Yeardley Smith.”

He added: “It airs in the States on Sunday night (4/18). And hopefully everywhere else soon. Check it out!”

While it marks the first time that The Smiths have been sent up in the show, Morrissey is said to have previously turned down an appearance in Season 15 episode ‘The Regina Monologues’.

The episode saw The Simpsons clan heading to Britain, and featured guest appearances from then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Last week, members of the cast and crew of The Simpsons explained how cult segment ‘Steamed Hams’ nearly launched a spinoff series.

Reflecting on 25 years since the episode during which the segment aired, ’22 Short Films About Springfield’ first premiered, actor Hank Azaria and co-showrunners Al Jean, Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein recalled initial plans in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria has apologised for his longtime portrayal of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the series, while also acknowledging the show’s participation in “structural racism”.