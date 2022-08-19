‘Flower Of Evil’ becomes first K-drama series to receive Indian remake, ‘Duranga’

tVN’s hit 2020 romance K-drama Flower Of Evil is becoming the first Korean series to get an Indian remake, which premieres today as Duranga.

On August 17, South Korean production company Studio Dragon announced an Indian version of the series, titled Duranga, which translates directly to “the two shadows of lies”. The series will release all nine of its episodes on India’s largest streaming platform ZEE5 today (August 19). It marks the first time a Korean series has been adapted for the Indian market.

Speaking on the highly anticipated remake’s forthcoming release, a representative of ZEE5 told Korean media outlet Newsis, as translated by Soompi: “The inherent similarity between the two countries of both having vibrant Asian cultures is enough for Korean content to have a vast fan base in India. We are glad to be the first among India’s OTT industry to take on remaking Korean content, which was possible thanks to the worldwide popularity of Flower Of Evil.”

Watch the trailer for Duranga, which stars Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami:

The original Flower Of Evil series, which premiered in 2020, follows a man living behind a false identity in order to hide a shameful past. However, tensions rise as his wife, who is also a detective, begins to suspect that he may be a serial killer. As truths break through the surface, the couple are forced to confront truths they never planned on facing.

Flower Of Evil starred Lee Joon-gi (Again My Life, Criminal Minds) and Moon Chae-won (Criminal Minds, Good Doctor) as its leads. Its supporting cast featured Jang Hee-jin (The Red Sleeve, Babel), Seo Hyun-woo (Adamas, Anna), Jo Kyung-sook (Awaken, Soul Mechanic) and more. The series was helmed by Chicago Typewriter director Kim Cheol-kyu.

A Philippines adaptation of Flower of Evil, starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe, aired last month and is still ongoing.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ recently announced the cast for a brand-new Korean legal procedural May It Please The Court, which features the likes of Diary of a Prosecutor’s Jung Ryeo-won, Voice’s Lee Kyu-hyung, Jung Jin-young (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls) and more.