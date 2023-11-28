Everything you need to know about ‘Flower That Blooms at Night’

South Korean TV network MBC will debut a new K-drama called Flower That Blooms at Night, starring Honey Lee and Lee Jong-won, in the coming months. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

What’s the plot of MBC’s new K-drama?

Flower That Blooms at Night will follow window Jo Yeo-hwa, who is the daughter-in-law of the greatest noble family in Joseon. In her everyday life, Yeo-hwa might seem like a quiet and modest woman who lives life away from the world, but at night, she heads out secretly to aid people who are in need of help.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-ho is an intelligent and attractive military officer whose life turns upside down after a chance encounter with Jo Yeo-hwa.

Who’s in the cast of Flower That Blooms at Night?

One the Woman actress Honey Lee will star as Jo Yeo-hwa, with The Golden Spoon‘s Lee Jong-won as Park Soo-ho. The duo will be joined by Kim Song-joong (The Rebel) as Yeo-hwa’s father-in-law, and Lee Ki-woo (My Liberation Notes) as Soo-ho’s older brother.

Aside from the main actors, the upcoming K-drama will feature also a large supporting cast, featuring Kim Mi-kyung, Seo Yi-sook, Jo Jae-yoon, Kim Kwang-kyu, Yoon Sa-bong and more.

When will Flower That Blooms at Night debut on MBC?

On November 28, MBC released a poster for the new K-drama, revealing that it will premiere on January 12, 2024 at 9:50pm KST. New episodes of the series will air every Friday and Saturday thereafter.

International availability for Flower That Blooms at Night has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

#밤에피는꽃 1차 포스터 공개✨두 얼굴의 열녀 여화의 냉온 오가는 이중생활🌟밤이 되면 담을 넘는 십오 년 차 수절과부 '여화'와사대문 안 모두가 탐내는 갓벽남 종사관 '수호'의담 넘고 선 넘는 아슬아슬 코믹… Posted by MBC 드라마 on Monday, November 27, 2023

Is there a trailer for the series?

MBC has not yet released a trailer or teaser for Flower That Blooms at Night.