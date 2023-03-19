Former First Daughter Malia Obama worked on Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’

Former First Daughter Malia Obama worked on Swarm, the new Amazon Prime Video TV series created by Donald Glover.

The seven-episode show follows Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), whose obsession with a pop star plunges her into a dark world.

Obama is credited as a staff writer on all seven episodes of the new show and wrote the teleplay to its fifth episode, titled ‘Girl, Bye’.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Glover’s co-creator and Atlanta writer-producer Janine Nabers praised Obama’s work. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” she said. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table. She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

Of ‘Girl, Bye’, she added: “[It’s] probably one of the wildest episodes. I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it.”

Glover previously described Obama as “an amazingly talented person”. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” he told Vanity Fair. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon […] Her writing style is great.”

Obama previously had internships on the HBO series Girls and at the Weinstein Company. Swarm is her first writing credit.

The series also gives Billie Eilish her first acting role. A clip of her appearance in the show was shared online last week, featuring her character talking hypnotically to Dre.

The release of Swarm was also accompanied by a new EP from Glover, which was created for the series. The ‘Swarm’ EP sees the star collaborate with the show’s fictional star Ni’jah (Nirine S. Brown) and features contributions from Fam Udeorji, Teo Halm, Jeff Kleinman and others.