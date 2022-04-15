Frank Langella removed from ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ after misconduct investigation

Frank Langella is no longer involved in Netflix series The Fall Of The House Of Usher following an investigation into misconduct.

Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, Langella (Frost/Nixon) was cast to play lead character Roderick Usher in the miniseries from showrunner Mike Flanagan (The Haunting Of Hill House, Midnight Mass).

According to Deadline, the actor was subject to an investigation which determined “he had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set”. The role is now set to be recast, with scenes already filmed featuring Langella reshot.

It’s claimed an investigation was launched after the actor was accused of making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set. A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed to The Guardian the report was accurate.

NME has reached out to Netflix and Langella’s representatives for comment.

Describing the show on Twitter last year, Flanagan wrote: “This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe.

We're just a few weeks away from principal photography on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, @intrepid's latest miniseries for @netflix. Today, Executive Producer Trevor Macy and I are elated to unveil the first wave of our cast. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 9, 2021

“To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures.”

Mark Hamill plays “a character surprisingly at home in the shadows” in the series, while Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) takes on the role of Madeline Usher, Roderick’s twin sister. Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep) plays Poe’s investigator C. Auguste Dupin.

Other cast members announced include Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Igby Rigney, JayR Tanaco, Robert Longstreet and Annabeth Gish.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher will span eight episodes, with Flanagan and Michael Fimognari directing four episodes each.