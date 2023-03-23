Frankie Boyle says he’s “not surprised” the BBC have cancelled his ‘New World Order’ series

Frankie Boyle has said he’s “not surprised” the BBC have announced the cancellation of his series New World Order.

The Scottish comic fronted the cult comedy show for six seasons, however, the BBC have decided not to renew it for a seventh outing. “We would like to thank Frankie Boyle and all those involved for six great series of New World Order,” a spokesperson for the BBC said (as per MailOnline), adding: “We look forward to seeing what he does next on the BBC.”

Despite the door seeming left wide-open for more working opportunities, Boyle appeared to take a swipe at the broadcaster. Boyle wrote on Twitter (see below): “Ah well, there’s to be no more New World Order on the BBC. Not surprising in the current climate, I suppose.”

Ah well, there’s to be no more New World Order on the BBC. Not surprising in the current climate, I suppose. Just very grateful to have had six series of working with the funniest people in the business. pic.twitter.com/baio1HVcBw — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) March 23, 2023

He added: “Just very grateful to have had six series of working with the funniest people in the business.”

The last season of New World Order is still available on iPlayer after ending its run last year. In a short tag for the show on the BBC, New World Order is described as: “A burst of bile from Boyle. In an attempt to make sense of the bewildering world we live in, Frankie Boyle dissects the week’s news with comedians, journalists and his audience.”

Last year Boyle questioned the existence of cancel culture during a set at Latitude festival, criticising comedians claiming they have been “silenced” due to cancel culture.

“I’m not one of those comedians who’s like, ‘Ooh, I’ve been silenced’,” Boyle told the crowd. “I hate those people. Anytime I hear someone saying that, I always think, ‘How come I can still hear you?’”

The comedian went on to say his bold stage persona is just “an act” and that he now thinks twice before posting certain jokes online.