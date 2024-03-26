Frankie Muniz says ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ reboot is “closest it’s ever been”

Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz has shared some exciting details on a possible reboot of the popular sitcom.

Appearing in a recent TikTok video, the 38-year-old said about the prospect: “Without giving away too much, because there’s nothing confirmed – I can say that, but I know that it is the closest it’s ever been to being a reality, I can say that.”

He continued: “So if it’s going to happen it’ll happen soon but, you know, we’ve also been saying that for eight years.”

Advertisement

Back in December, Muniz, who played the title role in the show, teased that a revival might be on the way, fuelled by his and co-star Bryan Cranston’s interest in revisiting the characters.

This confirmed comments made by the Breaking Bad star who played Malcolm’s father, Hal. In an exclusive interview with NME in February last year, Cranston said: “I have a greater appreciation of even what the show is and was and would love to dive in with all of those people again to do it.”

Cranston, who recently starred in spy movie Argylle, spoke about his concern of reducing the Emmy-winning show’s quality with a revival, saying: “So many shows have been rebooted, and so many shows shouldn’t have been rebooted. So I don’t want to be like just one of those shows – it has to make sense, it has to be good. So we’ll see.”

Later in the TikTok video, Muniz spoke about how they would possible revisit the series, which ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2006. He said: “The show ended 18 years ago, which is crazy. So I think it’d be a lot of fun to dive into that world to see where everybody is as adults.”

He continued: “Really the possibilities are endless where everybody could be, but I don’t know, I’d love to explore it.”

Advertisement

He concluded: “There’s conversations happening.”

In other news, Cranston revealed last month that he was once a suspect in a murder case.