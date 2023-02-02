‘Frasier’ revival won’t be set in Seattle

Frasier will not return to Seattle when the show is revived.

Nearly 30 years after the good Dr Crane (Kelsey Grammer) left Boston and his adopted family in the Cheers bar, it seems that he’s ready to return to the city that made him famous (as a character). Indeed, it’s been confirmed that the revival of the sitcom will be based in Boston where Cheers was set – the show that gave birth to Frasier Crane.

Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, that the new version of Frasier will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life”. The streaming service revealed the news on its social media on Wednesday (February 2).

Advertisement

A series of tweets began with Paramount sharing a plane ticket mocked up to show Frasier Crane’s details on a flight from Seattle to Boston. Further tweets revealed a synopsis for the show. It would seem that on his return to Boston, Frasier will have “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil”.

As per Variety, the first episode is set to be taped this Friday (February 3) in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles. James Burrows, who the co-creator of Cheers and the director of many of the show’s episodes, will direct the first two episodes of this new series.

Cheers revolved around a local bar in Boston, Massachusetts, where a mix-match of different locals plagued the bar’s playboy owner and former baseball star, Sam (Ted Danson). Frasier was one such character, first introduced in season three.

The neurotic psychotherapist ended up earning a spin-off which proved to be a global hit. It cemented leading actor Grammer as a TV icon as it went on to run for 11 years. Frasier won 37 Primetime Emmys in its time.

Recently Grammer revealed that Nicholas Lyndhurst would be starring in the revival, calling him a “gifted” comic actor. Grammer starred met Lyndhurst while starring in a stage play in London.