‘Friends’ reunion rescheduled to 2021, Matthew Perry confirms

Friends star Matthew Perry has confirmed that the show’s upcoming reunion has been rescheduled.

The upcoming one-off show, an unscripted special reuniting the original cast members, has been postponed to March 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special, set to air on HBO Max, was originally due to film in March, and then August. Perry confirmed the new filming date on Twitter.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” he wrote. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Returning cast members include Matthew Perry as Chandler, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courtney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, David Schwimmer as Ross and Matt LeBlanc as Joey.

The Hollywood Reporter had previously said that the actors are set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special.”

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, had said this summer of the special: “We all want it to happen; we just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works – we are going to need a live audience.”

She continued: “Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is… We can not do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.”