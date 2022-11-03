‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry explains why his voice sounds different

Matthew Perry has explained why his voice sounds different in the Friends reunion.

The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, spoke to Diane Sawyer of ABC Nightline last week (per Yahoo!) about dental surgery he received in 2021.

Sawyer commented on the “wear and tear” she noticed in the actor’s “voice and speech”, to which Perry explained he had to have all his teeth replaced last year, just before the Friends reunion special was filmed.

Advertisement

Perry detailed having to undergo “emergency dental surgery” just days before filming. “They did all sorts of things,” Perry told Sawyer, saying the operation “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”

“It sounded like my voice was off,” he acknowledged, but added that he felt he “couldn’t not show up.”

He went on: “So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could.”

The actor also recently said he “had to beg” the Friends producers to change the way his lines were delivered.

In an excerpt of his new memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, published by Variety, Perry wrote: “That particular cadence – could it be more annoying? – had been so played out that if I had to put the emphasis in the wrong place one more time, I thought I’d explode, so I just went back to saying lines normally, for the most part in season six and then beyond.”