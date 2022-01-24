Full House creator Jeff Franklin is selling off his mansion, which was built on the site where the Manson murders took place.

The 21,000-square feet Beverly Hills property, which has nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, has been put on the market for $85million (£63million). Franklin first purchased the mansion for $6.3million (£4.6million) in 2000.

The luxury house sits on the same land where Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by the Manson family in the summer of 1969.

Advertisement

Back then, the property’s address was 10050 Cielo Dr.. In 1994, real estate investor Alvin Weintraub demolished the house and changed the address to 10066 Cielo Dr. in an attempt to move away from the estate’s dark past, reports the LA Times.

'Full House' creator Jeff Franklin wants $85 million for mansion on Manson murder land https://t.co/Srx2NqGH33 pic.twitter.com/Y0vkOEeJFd — Wayne Winterstein (@themightyap) January 21, 2022

Over the years, Franklin, who also created the Netflix sequel Fuller House before reportedly being fired from the show for creating a toxic work environment, turned the mansion into an amenity-loaded showplace complete with a 75-yard pool, 35-foot water slide and subterranean garage with room for 16 cars. It also has a cinema, spa, gym, hair salon, billiards room and aquarium.

In other news, Full House actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away earlier this month at the age of 65. Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the popular sitcom.

It is believed that Franklin opened up his home recently for a reception for family members of the late comedian.

Paying tribute to Saget following his death, Franklin wrote: “It was my joyful honour to be a brother of Bob’s for 42 years. Comedy icon and exceptional human being. Your spirit and your work will live on. Love you Bob.”

Advertisement

Full House also starred Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.