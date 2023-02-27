‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ author’s autobiographical manga to receive anime adaptation

Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa’s autobiographical manga ‘Hyakushō Kizoku’ will be receiving an anime adaptation.

The ‘Hyakushō Kizoku’, or ‘Peasant Noble’, manga’s official Twitter page confirmed on February 25 that the adaptation will begin broadcasting in July 2023 on TOKYO MX and BS Asashi. The announcement was accompanied by an image of Arakawa’s self-insert cow character sitting on a royal chair with a glass of milk, alongside an inconspicuous radish.

Inspired by Arakawa’s life on a dairy farm before she became a famous manga creator, the title for ‘Hyakushō Kizoku’ refers to Arakawa’s family’s long history in the dairy business, making her “farming nobility”. First published in Shinshokan’s Unpoko magazine in 2006, the manga would find a new home in Wings magazine in 2009 following the closure of Shinshokan.

Arakawa’s iconic ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ series was adapted into two separate anime series dubbed Fullmetal Alchemist in 2003 and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood in 2009, with its manga serialisation in Square Enix’s Monthly Shōnen Gangan running from 2001 to 2009. The story follows the two alchemist brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, as they search for the philosopher’s stone in a steampunk world set in the early 20th century.

The series has produced two animated movies titled Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: Conqueror of Shamballa and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos, as well as a live-action adaptation starring Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda and Dean Fujioka in 2017.