‘Futurama’ star John DiMaggio wants full-cast pay rise for reboot

Futurama star John DiMaggio has said that he will only return for the show’s revival if the whole cast receives a pay rise.

The voice actor, who plays chain-smoking robot Bender in the series, took to social media to explain his conditions to reprise his role.

“I’ve been thinking about everything that’s been going on these past months and just to be clear, I don’t think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does,” DiMaggio wrote on Twitter yesterday (February 15).

“Negotiations are a natural part of working in show business. Everyone has a different strategy and different boundaries… Some accept offers, some hold their ground.”

He went on: “Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my ‘Futurama’ family. It’s about self-respect.

“And honestly, [it’s about] being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent…

“I wish I could give you every detail so you would understand, but it’s not my place. Thanks again for the love everyone. Still hoping for the best.”

DiMaggio had previously supported the fan-led movement #Bendergate on social media after reports emerged that the actor’s negotiations had “hit a standstill” after he refused a payment offer for the revival.

According to the report, DiMaggio’s team saw the offer “as a lowball and not competitive to the market or the legacy of Futurama”. The same offer was said to have been accepted by co-stars Billy West (Fry/Zoidberg/Prof. Farnsworth) and Katey Sagal (Leela).