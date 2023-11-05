‘Futurama’ renewed by Hulu for two more seasons

Futurama has been renewed by Hulu for two more seasons in the US.

As per Variety, Futurama will return for seasons 13 and 14 after the current revival season. Seasons 13 and 14 are expected to arrive between 2024 and 2025, with twenty more episodes of the show planned.

A Futurama reboot already premiered from original creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening. The series will saw the return of the original cast, including Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

John DiMaggio, who voices Bender, also returned after initially turning down the reboot over a pay dispute. He was later confirmed to be part of the cast, but explained last year that he didn’t actually get a pay rise when negotiating his return.

The official description for the last season stated: “After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact.

“The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

“Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Meanwhile, a YouTuber recently used AI technology to imagine what Futurama would look like as a family sitcom from the 1980s.

Created using AI art generator Midjourney and posted by Suburban Garden, the video shows stills of the show’s cast, including Fry, Bender and Dr. Zoidberg, as live-action characters.