‘Futurama’ revived by Hulu for 20 new episodes

Futurama is set to return, with 20 new episodes of the beloved sci-fi comedy animation reportedly ordered by Hulu.

Original creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening will be at the helm once more, according to Variety, with the majority of the classic voice acting cast already attached.

Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman will all return from the original cast.

John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender among various other characters, is not currently believed to be attached. Producers are reportedly hopeful DiMaggio will return, but would be willing to consider recasting the role of Bender if unsuccessful.

Production will begin this month with the intention of a 2023 premiere.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said Cohen.

“It’s a true honour to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get cancelled abruptly again,” added Groening.

Launched in 1999, the show follows the adventures of pizza delivery boy Phillip J. Fry after he ends up joining the diverse crew of the Planet Express galactic delivery ship.

The show was initially cancelled in 2003, but returned after a fan outcry. The show then bowed out after seven seasons in 2013.

“When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt and David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre.”

Following its initial cancellation, Futurama built up a strong cult following over the years, and was ultimately met with critical success. The show was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards in total, winning six.