FX cancels ‘Y: The Last Man’ after one season

Y: The Last Man has been cancelled after one season, a month after it premiered.

The show, which is based on the acclaimed DC comics series, was cancelled by its parent company FX on Hulu. It is currently streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

Y: The Last Man takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome is wiped out bar one cisgender man (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in their new world.

Showrunner Eliza Clark took to Twitter to confirm the news that the show would not continue on its current platform.

“We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for season 2 of Y: The Last Man,” she began.

“I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell.

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

“Y: The Last Man is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production.”

She added: “It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”

However, Clark also hinted that the show may move forward with a different platform behind it.

“We know that someone else is going to very lucky to have this team and this story,” she said. “I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home.”