Watch f(x)’s Krystal and B1A4’s Jinyoung in eccentric new trailer for ‘Police University’

KBS2 has dropped a brand-new trailer for its upcoming television series Police University.

The trailer, which arrived yesterday (July 28), is presented as a faux commercial for a police academy that kicks off with lead character Kang Sun-ho, played by B1A4‘s Jinyoung, declaring: “I will always stand for justice”. It then goes on to show short clips from the series showcasing the lives of the students at the academy.

The trailer also notably includes f(x)’s Krystal as a student named Oh Kang-hee, as well as veteran actor Cha Tae-hyun as a detective and professor called Yoo Dong-man.

Police University is set to premiere on August 9 and will be broadcast on South Korean free-to-air network KBS2. The series consists of 16 episodes and will air every Mondays and Tuesday for eight weeks. It will also be available in select countries with English subtitles on streaming platform Viki.

Police University will be Krystal’s first lead TV role of 2021, following her appearance in the Netflix original film Sweet & Sour in June. Meanwhile, this is Jinyoung’s first role since he was discharged from the South Korean military earlier this year.

In other Korean drama news, an Itaewon Class producer has revealed plans to potentially produce an English remake of the popular 2020 series with Hollywood-based production company Wiip.