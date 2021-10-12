f(x)’s Krystal Jung to star in upcoming romance drama ‘Crazy Love’

f(x)’s Krystal Jung has been cast as the lead for the upcoming romance drama, Crazy Love.

Jung will be portraying Lee Shin-ah, a hardworking and responsible secretary who eventually finds out she doesn’t have much time to live. She will be starring alongside Kim Jae-wook, who will be portraying the narcissistic CEO and top math instructor Noh Go-jin.

A report by The Pop Herald, as translated by Korea Portal, adds that the K-drama’s cast includes Oh My Venus actress Yoo In-young, High Class actor Ha Joon and ASTRO member Sanha.

Crazy Love will follow the story of a man who pretends to have amnesia to avoid a threat on his life and a woman pretending to be his fiancee to back up his story. The romance drama will be helmed by Kim Jung-hyun, best known for his work for Sassy Go Go and My Fellow Citizens, and will be penned by Kim Bo Gyeom.

Crazy Love is slated to premiere on February 20, 2022, and will air on Mondays and Tuesdays through KBS2, and will be available globally through the streaming platform iQIYI.

In other K-drama news, a star-studded cast have been announced for the upcoming TV drama Our Blues. According to a report by MK Sports on October 7, the upcoming drama features a line-up of Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin.