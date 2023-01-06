Game Of Thrones‘ Esmé Bianco has claimed that Marilyn Manson ruined a business deal in revenge for accusations made regarding sexual assault.

Insider reports the actor has accused Marilyn Manson, whom she previously was in a relationship with, of torpedoing a business deal to “silence” her. Bianco claims this happened after she publicly accused him of sexual assault – according to court documents.

Bianco, who is probably best known for playing the character Ros on the HBO fantasy series, filed an amended complaint in May against Manson that includes a new accusation of tortious interference. The actor is reportedly asking for unspecified damages in the suit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

These new allegations centre on Manson’s behaviour toward Bianco after she filed the lawsuit in 2021. In her updated complaint to the 2021 suit, Bianco is said to have detailed how she signed a contract with Deftones in April 2022 to take part in a photo shoot that would be used in artwork for an upcoming tour.

She is believed to have claimed that after she participated in the photo shoot, Manson supposedly found out about the deal and “proceeded to call the band’s lead singer and confront him” over the band’s “decision to work with” her.

Bianco is reported as saying in the complaint that Manson “threatened the Deftones with actions that would disrupt the band’s world tour, and which would have caused the Deftones financial harm.” In response, the complaint is reported as stating that Deftones members instructed the creative director in charge of the project not to use the photos of Bianco.

The court documents reportedly go on to state that Bianco says she suffered “the loss of exposure from images being used during the Deftones’ world tour” and the lost gig “resulted in reputational damage and a loss of future economic opportunity with the Deftones”.

The complaint goes on to accuse Manson of continuing “to work to silence Ms. Bianco through threats, intimidation, and coercion”.

Bianco originally launched a suite against Manson (real name Brian Warner) in 2021 on accusations of sexual assault, sexual battery, and violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. Among a slew of claims she states that Manson raped her, physically abused her during sex acts, and withheld food and rest. It is believed that Bianco lived with Manson for a month in 2011.

As reported at the time on Consequence, the lawsuit was filed on April 30 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The lawsuit claims Manson violated laws in California for sexual assault and battery as well as human trafficking. Bianco claims that because her visa was awarded on the premise of her appearing in Manson’s film projects, he “was able to control” her “by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him”.

Another part of the lawsuit claims that Manson “used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions. [Manson] raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.” It goes on to allege further acts which happened “without the consent of Plaintiff.”

In response to the original story in 2021 Manson shared a statement via his lawyer Howard E. King, in which he denied the allegations. “These claims are provably false,” the statement read. “To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”

Manson and his representatives have yet to respond to the latest reports concerning Bianco and her suit.