‘Game Of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner joins true crime drama

Sophie Turner is confirmed as the latest addition to the cast of The Staircase.

As reported by Deadline, the Game of Thrones actress joins Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt in the HBO Max series.

The eight-episode series is based on a docuseries of the same name. It will focus on the case of Michael Peterson played by Firth, who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Collette) in 2001. Turner will play one of Peterson’s adopted daughters in the show.

DeWitt plays Candace Zamperini, Kathleen’s sister. Posey plays assistant district attorney and prosecutor in the Peterson case Freda Black. Binoche’s character has yet to be disclosed.

The series is written and executive produced by showrunners Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story) and Antonio Campos, who directed Tom Holland-fronted drama The Devil All the Time. Campos will direct six of the eight episodes of the show.

The French docuseries was made shortly after Peterson’s indictment in 2003, and generated widespread interest in the case. Three new episodes with further updates were later made for Netflix.

In 2018, the streaming channel added all 13 episodes as one series. Peterson, a crime novelist, was accused of killing Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home. A 16-year judicial battle followed.

Turner recently completed filming Broken Soldier opposite Ray Liotta. Alongside her Emmy-nominated performance as Sansa Stark, who she played up until 2019, Turner also appeared as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.