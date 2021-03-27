‘Game Of Thrones’ creator George R.R. Martin signs five-year HBO deal

Game Of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has signed a huge new content deal with HBO.

The five-year overall contract, which is reportedly worth eight figures, will see Martin develop new programming for both HBO and its streaming service HBO Max.

The new deal will incorporate HBO’s slew of upcoming Game Of Thrones spin-off projects, which currently stands at six.

Advertisement

The furthest project along of all the offshoots is House Of The Dragon. Set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, that story takes place 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and follows the Targaryen family. It is set to start production next month and will land on HBO in 2022.

In addition to that, three more spin-offs were revealed to be in the works last week. One, which has the working title 9 Voyages, is being developed by Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon.

A further project, 10,000 Ships, focuses around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne. Her story is set roughly 1,000 years before the events in Game Of Thrones, making it much older on the Westeros timeline than any of the other previously announced projects in the works.

The final of the three newly announced prequel series will be set in the notorious King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom: the maze of tight streets in the city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, George R.R. Martin’s 1979 short story Sandkings is being made into a Netflix movie.

Pirates Of The Caribbean director Gore Verbinski is teaming up with original Utopia creator Dennis Kelly on the project. Sandkings follows a wealthy playboy named Simon Kress who collects dangerous, exotic animals.