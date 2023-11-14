‘Game Of Thrones’ famous trees are to be destroyed

A number of trees on an avenue in Northern Ireland that was used in the filming of Game Of Thrones are set to be destroyed.

The Dark Hedges, a tunnel of beech trees near Armoy in County Antrim, became a popular tourist attraction after being featuring in the hit HBO series as part of series’ fictional King’s Road.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed to BBC News yesterday (November 13) that “essential tree safety works” would begin at the site the Bregagh Road next week.

Advertisement

It follows a recent report that found that the majority of the trees are in a poor state. 11 trees on the route were in a poor condition and could pose a potential risk to the public.

DfI said that removal and remedial works on the privately owned land will start on Monday (November 20).

Officials for the department said that the work will remove six of the trees, with their stump retained, as well as remedial work carried out on four trees. The trees were planted to line the Bregagh Road to Gracehill House, which was built in about 1775, and only 86 remain of the original 150.

Many of the trees are considered past maturity, meaning that branch breakages are likely. Storms in recent years have also brought some of the trees down.

Meanwhile, in other Game Of Thrones news, HBO has shared an update on the series’ various unannounced spin-offs, saying that none of them are “close to a green light”.