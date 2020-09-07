Game of Thrones‘ Jon Snow was originally supposed to kill The Night King in one of the show’s most dramatic episodes, it’s been revealed.

The show’s final season aired last year, with its third episode featuring the shocking moment when Arya Stark fatally stabbed the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger.

While the huge moment saw Arya annihilating the King and his army of the dead, it’s now been revealed that another character was originally lined up to deliver the crucial blow.

Maisie Williams, who portrayed Arya for all eight seasons, told The Hollywood Reporter that Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) was first lined up to kill the show’s main villain.

“Yeah, they did. He expected it to go that way, too,” Williams said when asked about the fan expectation that Snow would kill the king.

“And he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King.’ And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season.”

Williams also spoke to NME about her role in Sky’s new comedy Two Weeks To Live, and admitted that her role as an assassin will draw inevitable comparisons to that of Arya Stark.

“I think it’s just an impossible challenge… I don’t feel that there’s pressure but that’s only because there are so many other things I want to do. I also measure success in so many other ways,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Game of Thrones prequel called House of The Dragon is currently in the early stages of production.