‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel ‘A Knight Of Seven Kingdoms’ to begin filming next year

Game Of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Dunk and Egg’ books, will begin filming in spring 2024, pending a resolution to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The series, which will be set a century before the events of Game Of Thrones, will centre on Ser Duncan the Tall and his companion Egg. HBO first announced the series back in April.

George R.R. Martin and Ira Martin will write and executive produce Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, with House Of The Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis also serving as executive producers.

HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys recently noted that the network is “always working” on various Game Of Thrones scripts and ideas.

“We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development,” Bloys said when asked about additional spin-offs during a HBO and Max content slate event on Thursday (November 2). “I wouldn’t say there’s anything else in that world that is close to green lit or anything but we’re always working on different scripts and different ideas.”

The second season of House of the Dragon — which draws from Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ and explores the legacy of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones — was able to continue filming amid the Hollywood strikes due to UK actors and crew members still being required to report to work.

House Of The Dragon season two is scheduled to premiere in 2024, with an exact release date yet to be confirmed.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; it is all coming together to create a rich stew.

“Some of the acting is wooden, and not up to the standard of vintage Thrones – perhaps because the main series used up literally all of the actors in Britain – but it is a relief to see a prequel that seems to know what it’s doing. A decent watch for fans and neutrals alike.”