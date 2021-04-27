‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ begins production, HBO shares table read images

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has commenced production, with HBO confirming the news with photos of the cast taking part in table read sessions.

Set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the House Targaryen. The series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.

House of the Dragon is created by Martin, along with showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal, and is scheduled for a 2022 release. The cast includes Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Sonoya Mizuno, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Fabien Frankel.

Advertisement

It’d been reported in February that House of the Dragon would commence production in April. And sure enough, HBO has confirmed the news, sharing on April 26 photos of the cast taking part in a socially distanced table read session.

See the images below:

Fire will reign 🔥

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/tPX8n2IvGW — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZtS8zpkfS1 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7TLn4cSru5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lZ4ERgAy5H — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/9jq1O6wEA6 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FOUBieuhE5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/bzqrG1vYic — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

The new series is just one of multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs currently in the works at HBO, with Martin signing a reported eight-figure deal with HBO for future projects at the network.

One of the spin-offs, which has the working title 9 Voyages, is being developed by Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, who also features in House of the Dragon.

Another production, 10,000 Ships, focuses on the warrior queen Princess Nymeria from the House Martell, who founded the kingdom of Dorne, roughly 1,000 years before Game of Thrones.

The final prequel spin-off is set in the King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom, located in the city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely successful show, recently gave the spinoffs her blessing in an interview, saying that they were “inevitable”.

Game of Thrones turns ten this year – an anniversary that HBO will mark with a huge month-long celebration under the banner The Iron Anniversary.