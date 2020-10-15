Game of Thrones prequel series House of The Dragon is set to start filming in Watford next year.

The show, which will star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, will be set some 300 years before the events of the HBO series.

House of the Dragon will shoot at the acclaimed Leavesden Studios in Watford, moving from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where most of Game of Thrones shot over the last decade.

Advertisement

Further filming locations are yet to be confirmed, but production is set to begin in 2021, looking forward to a 2022 release date.

The show will be based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s companion novel Fire & Blood, which maps the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.

King Viserys is described in Martin’s books as “a warm, kind and decent man” who aims to take the throne “to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.”

A description for the series then adds: “But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

Ryan Condal is set to write the pilot script for House of the Dragon, with Miguel Sapochnik (who directed ‘The Battle of the Bastards’ and ‘The Long Night’) attached to direct.

Advertisement

Martin will oversee HBO’s return to Westeros as a producer as well. Stay tuned for further updates on cast members and shooting locations as they come in.